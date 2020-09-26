NORTH MANKATO — Suspects in a robbery in North Mankato Friday night are considered armed and dangerous, and North Mankato police are asking for the public's help in locating the two men.
Police responded at 10:21 p.m. to Colony Court Apartments, 1624 Colony Court, following a report of an aggravated armed robbery in the parking lot of the rental housing complex.
The victim told police he, while sitting in his parked car, was approached by two males, each displaying a firearm. The suspects then took the cell phone, wallet and a pair of shoes from the victim, who was not injured.
One of the suspects has been identified as Deondre Orion Timberlake, 21, of Litchfield. Timberlake — described as an African American male, 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 185 pounds with a full, curly beard — was last seen wearing dark clothing, including a black hoodie-style sweatshirt.
Timberlake is also wanted on several outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to police.
The second suspect was described as an African American male, approximately 5-feet, 11-inches to 6-feet tall with a thin beard and mustache, wearing dark clothing and a dark-colored beanie-style hat.
Police said both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
A cash reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of Timberlake or the other unknown male. Anyone with information regarding the case may contact North Mankato Police at 931-1570 or submit a tip online at: tips@nmpd.org.
