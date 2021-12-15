BLUE EARTH — A 56-year-old rural Frost man was treated at the scene when the compact SUV he was driving rear-ended a UPS truck late Thursday afternoon near the east edge of Blue Earth, Faribault County deputies said.
Larry Lee Twedt was driving an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Equinox on Faribault County 16 at 4:31 p.m. when the SUV crashed into the rear of an eastbound UPS.
The truck's driver, Joseph Lukas Willaby, 36, of Albert Lea, was not injured.
Willaby had been attempting a turn into a driveway when the vehicles crashed, deputies said.
The Equinox's front end was heavily damaged and the truck had minor damage.
