WATERVILLE — A Mankato man was injured in a crash with a semi Saturday afternoon on the edge of Waterville.
An SUV and a semi collided at the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 13 around 12:30 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
Doug Dean Johnson, 64, was the only occupant in the SUV and he was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi driver, Dustin Maltsberger, 34, of Temple, Texas, was not injured.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.