LAFAYETTE — A 50-year-old Ellendale man was injured when the semi he was driving rolled early Tuesday a few miles north of Lafayette, Sibley County deputies said.

Timothy Millhouse was driving a truck pulling a trailer filled with sweet corn on 491st Avenue in Sibley County and was on a curve at 1:17 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.

The semi rolled on its side and its load spilled in the ditch.

Millhouse was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Arlington and was later released.

