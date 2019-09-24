LAFAYETTE — A 50-year-old Ellendale man was injured when the semi he was driving rolled early Tuesday a few miles north of Lafayette, Sibley County deputies said.
Timothy Millhouse was driving a truck pulling a trailer filled with sweet corn on 491st Avenue in Sibley County and was on a curve at 1:17 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.
The semi rolled on its side and its load spilled in the ditch.
Millhouse was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Arlington and was later released.
