MANKATO — Water abounds in Minnesota, and Connecting Kids Coordinator Jenny Stratton said a new grant will help more children safely enjoy one of the state’s most valuable natural resources.
Connecting Kids regularly provides scholarships for children’s swim lessons. The nonprofit’s water safety grant from the Minnesota Department of Education will expand the program over the next year.
Connecting Kids will grow from about 60 swim lesson scholarships in a typical year to about 210 swim lessons and 10 lifeguard trainings.
Students entering kindergarten through 12th grade who receive free or reduced school meals in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca or Le Sueur counties will be eligible for the scholarships.
The scholarships are meant to help reduce the financial burdens preventing many families from accessing swim lessons, Stratton said. About 79% of children in families earning less than $50,000 per year have little to no swimming ability, according to a study from the USA Swimming Foundation.
The COVID-19 pandemic makes a start date for lessons unclear, but the grant covers a one-year stretch beginning July 1.
“We’re really excited about it,” Stratton said. “The grant is good for the whole year, so even if we go into the fall, we’ll have ways to work with people.”
While Connecting Kids provides the scholarships for lessons, they’ll be taught by staff at Mankato Family YMCA, Mankato Community Education and Recreation, Lake Crystal Area Recreation, city of St. Peter Recreation or St. Peter Community and Family Education.
Lessons at the Mankato YMCA could end up being weekly for eight to 10 weeks, said Jose Rosales Yepez, the YMCA’s aquatics director.
The program involves more than swim lessons, he said. The focus is on overall water safety, including topics such as boating safety, proper life jacket usage, and how to recognize and respond to emergency situations.
“It’s a very safety-oriented program,” he said. “And obviously we’ll touch on the swimming skills and prepare them to jump into the higher lessons.”
Children won’t be limited to one scholarship, so if they want to progress in their lessons, they can. Connecting Kids also is allowing students to qualify for scholarships even if they already have them for other activities, Stratton said.
She encouraged parents to keep an eye on when the venues begin offering lessons again. Parents can begin applying for scholarships at www.sites.google.com/view/connectingkidsmankato/home.
