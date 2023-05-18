MANKATO — The Nov. 1 switch to earlier start times for local garbage and recycling pickup has generated only a few complaints from sleep-interrupted Mankatoans.
“It’s been six or seven months, so it’s a good time to check in,” City Manager Susan Arntz said of the new refuse schedule.
The change involved eliminating Monday routes, which allowed West Central Sanitation crews to have a four-day work week. But that also meant packing five days of work into four, requiring trucks to roll as early as 4 a.m.
Council member Michael McLaughlin asked for a discussion of the new schedule after a handful of constituents in his ward complained. They included retirees, empty nesters and, especially, parents of a younger child.
“The kid gets woken up at 4 o’clock in the morning and doesn’t go back to bed,” McLaughlin said.
The revised schedule was pitched by West Central last summer as a way to avoid big garbage fee increases in the midst of a tight labor market and high inflation.
“Our employees’ wages have gone up more than 30% and our truck costs have gone up more than 40%,” said Ray Sweetman, general manager of West Central Sanitation. “And those two items represent 50% of our budget.”
Switching to a four-day, 12-hour-day workweek is appealing to truck drivers, meaning the Willmar-based company could attract and retain workers without boosting pay as much.
“Our employees’ work-life balance is as important as their wages,” Sweetman said. “That’s where we came up with the four-day workweek.”
But it meant that the roar of the engines, the hydraulics and — in some spots — the backup alarms of the trucks would begin two hours sooner than the traditional 6 a.m. start of service. Arntz said the city received a lot of calls to its 311 information line in the early days of the change, some of which were complaints and some of which were people seeking more details about the new schedule.
“Since then, nine total complaints from seven properties to 311,” said Arntz, adding that the city has 10,263 customers for its garbage/recycling service.
“Seven people out of 10,263,” Council member Jessica Hatanpa noted.
McLaughlin agreed it was a relatively small percentage of his constituents who had complained and said he supports the four-day schedule. But he said the people on the early portion of a route get stuck with pre-dawn noise from garbage collection while others don’t have to hear the trucks until late morning or early afternoon.
He wondered if it would be fairer to periodically reverse the routes — starting the 4 a.m. pickups at different portions of a route at different times of the year.
“So it’s not the same houses that get hit at 4 a.m.,” he said.
Sweetman said the company wants to be responsive to the concerns but disagreed with the suggested solution.
Predictability on the timing of the trash and recycling pickups is extremely important to many customers.
“People really like to put a watch to it,” he said. “People don’t like change. We try to have the least amount of change as possible to keep that consistent schedule.”
Starting early and finishing the pickups by 3 p.m. is also important because it avoids the chaotic vehicle and pedestrian traffic that begins with the end of the school and workdays, Sweetman said.
As a compromise, McLaughlin suggested that West Central “do everything possible to avoid cul de sacs” with the early-morning portion of the service. Those spots, at the end of tightly grouped short streets south of Main Street, were the source of the strongest complaints in his ward because they require the trucks to back up.
Sweetman said avoiding cul de sacs and dead ends in the earliest hours of the morning was the goal from the start and pledged to take a look at any cases where that goal has not been met.
“Backup alarms are really the things that kind of set people off,” he said.
