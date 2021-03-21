MANKATO — Civil War symposium organizers look forward to the possibility of some day meeting Aaron Syvertson, a great-great-great-grandson of a Medal of Honor 1897 recipient who lived in Mankato, Milton Hanna.
“It means a lot to the Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial to locate descendants of the men to whom the memorial honors. We had hoped to find more Civil War veteran descendants as our project progressed, but so far not many have come forward,” said Julie Schrader, who is building a database of Blue Earth County Civil War veterans.
Her files now have 900 names with information about the veterans’ military service, birth and death, obituaries, photos and cemetery information.
“We’re always happy when we can make that connection. The family may have information to add to the database, or I may have information in the database to help others with their search.”
Syvertson recently started a new career as an over-the-road truck driver. He said has no way of knowing when and if a route will bring him through Mankato, but he’s confident he would be welcome in the town Hanna called home.
“Hopefully, I will get a chance to meet the gentleman,” said Bryce Stenzel, a member of Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial and a panelist for a March 27 virtual Civil War symposium sponsored by the group.
Stenzel, whose father was a military veteran, said he understands why Syvertson’s family did not have much information about Hanna’s war experiences.
“Veterans are proud of their service, they want people to know that. But they don’t want to talk about what they have been through.”
Arn Kind, of Mankato, had the opportunity to tell his version of Hanna’s story for a recent video sponsored by Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial. Kind is a member of a reenactment group based out of Fort Snelling, the First Minnesota Volunteer Infantry Regiment.
“Milton was a foot soldier. He joined early in the war, on June 22, 1861,” Kind said. “Hanna is one of the most interesting characters to come out of Blue Earth County. Yet, he was a pretty humble guy. His medal was mailed to him 25 years after the war, long after the Corn Crib Fight.”
Beth Cooper Zimmer, of Mankato, and several Daughters of the American Revolution members were tasked with researching Medal of Honor recipients with Minnesota connections. Hanna was Zimmer’s subject.
“I did most of the research online,” said Zimmer, who added that most of the information had originally been clippings from Mankato newspapers.
She learned he was born in Ohio, was the ninth child of a Scottish-Irish father and a Pennsylvania Dutch mother, and entered the military at Henderson. After his honorable discharge July 21, 1865, at Fort Snelling, he returned to Mankato.
Hanna married and had two children, was the driving force in building the Mankato Fire Department into a professional organization, and was the quartermaster of the Alexander Wilkin Post G.A.R. for many years.
He ran a grocery store on Front Street that was a mecca for chess and checker players.
The biography Zimmer created is available at the Minnesota Medal of Honor Memorial website: minnesotamedalofhonormemorial.org and featured in a pamphlet published in 2016 for the dedication ceremony of a memorial to the state’s Medal of Honor recipients took place in St. Paul.
Syvertson was not at the ceremony. Another branch of Hanna’s family tree was in attendance, however.
Two members of the Kramer family approached Zimmer at the event. The couple scrawled their names across program covers showing a reproduction of a photo of Hanna when he was a young soldier.
Their autographs are hard to read and Zimmer wasn’t provided with much contact information.
“I believe it was Derek Kramer from Tennessee. He was with his wife,” Zimmer said.
Syvertson’s elders told him there are Kramers on the family tree, but contact had been lost years ago.
Descendants of Civil War veterans with Mankato connections hoping to expand their genealogical research may request information from Schrader at: contact@boyinblue.org.
Friends of the Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial’s March 27 symposium “The Coming Fury: Dissolution of the American Union (1859-1861)” will provide more information about the U.S. Civil War and the Blue Earth County soldiers who served in the Union Army.
The registration fee for the virtual event is $15 per participating household. The link to register for the symposium is: www.boyinblue.org/news-events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.