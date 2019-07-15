ST. PETER — Climate change's impact on the state is the focus of a symposium 1 p.m. Thursday in Alumni Hall at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Scott Moeller, the director of the Linnaeus Arboretum at Gustavus, will give an overview of "The Changing Climate: How Will We Respond?" then introduce the four guest speakers:
• Mark Seeley, University of Minnesota professor emeritus and regular weather commentator on Minnesota Public Radio, will present evidence about how climate change is already happening in Minnesota.
• Dr. Lee Frelich, director of the U of M’s Center for Forest Ecology and Institute on the Environment, will discuss whether or not the state's forest and urban landscapes are being affected.
• Joe Sullivan, deputy commissioner for the Division of Energy Resources at the Minnesota Department of Commerce, will discuss business and policy responses to the changing climate.
• J. Drake Hamilton, science policy director at Fresh Energy, will discuss how state residents can make a difference.
The symposium will conclude with a closing dinner and an optional walking tour of the Linnaeus Arboretum.
A $20 ticket option that does not include the dinner is available.
To order tickets, go to: www.gustavus.edu/events/linnaeus/.
