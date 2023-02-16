NORTH MANKATO — Area ag-related cooperatives have thrived and grown in recent years, helped by the thriving ag economy that has most farmers and livestock producers enjoying high commodity and meat prices and increasing land values.
But they've also been challenged by the workforce shortage, supply chain snags and rising interest rates.
"The workforce continues to be our biggest challenge," Roger Kienholz, CEO of Crystal Valley Cooperative, said during the South Central College Ag Symposium Thursday.
He said supply chain problems also have challenged the co-op, with it being more difficult to find products they need as well as trucks and other equipment and repair parts for their grain operations.
Jase Wagner, president and CEO of Compeer Financial, said they've been fairly stable in their workforce, but rising interest rates are a challenge to the members of the large financial cooperative.
"That's been dramatic," he said of interest rate hikes, noting it hits the farmers and agribusinesses who they loan money to.
Sheryl Meshke, president and CEO of AMPI, said the upheaval from the pandemic has led the farmer-owned butter and cheese maker to focus on "bullet-proofing" their business.
"Reinvesting in our manufacturing facilities and workforce and maintaining financial stability to get through down times."
AMPI has recently added a brand, "Dinner Bell Creamery," and a trademark "Co-op Crafted" to highlight its cheese, milk and powdered milk.
AMPI, with plants across the Midwest, produces 10% of American-style cheese sold in the U.S.
Meshke said they, like other businesses, have been focused on stewardship and sustainability.
"If you're competing domestically or globally, you have to tell your sustainability story," she said.
Kienholz said Crystal Valley has had good growth through mergers and is working on its biggest one yet, moving toward a merger with United Farmers Cooperative, based in Winthrop. It would create one of the largest co-ops in southern Minnesota, he said.
Kienholz said they donated the Crystal Valley Agribusiness Lab at SCC. He said it's good for students and the college "and gets our name in front of students," with an eye toward hiring more of them in the future.
The 13th annual symposium was sponsored by the SCC North Mankato Campus Foundation. A half-day session for high school students was held in conjunction with the symposium.
Erin Aanenson, executive director of the foundation, said the session allows high school students to learn about opportunities in agriculture and to introduce them to the campus.
Since the 1960s, SCC has had robust agribusiness, ag management and ag service programs.
Statistical data collected by the college’s farm business management program is often cited by ag authorities across the state and nation.
