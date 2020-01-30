NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato woman has been arrested for a second time this winter on suspicion of dealing synthetic cannabinoids.
The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arrested Roberta Florence Brown, 51, on Thursday, according to a news release. Agents searched her residence on Northway Drive and allegedly found 200 grams of the drug, commonly known as K2 or spice. Agents also allegedly found a loaded gun in the residence.
Brown was previously arrested and charged in November after 160 grams of synthetic cannabinoids allegedly was found in her residence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.