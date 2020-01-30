Police lights logo

NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato woman has been arrested for a second time this winter on suspicion of dealing synthetic cannabinoids.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arrested Roberta Florence Brown, 51, on Thursday, according to a news release. Agents searched her residence on Northway Drive and allegedly found 200 grams of the drug, commonly known as K2 or spice. Agents also allegedly found a loaded gun in the residence.

Brown was previously arrested and charged in November after 160 grams of synthetic cannabinoids allegedly was found in her residence.

