MANKATO — On a front lawn on Lillian Drive sits a Little Free Library full of books. Lois Anderson put the box, along with a reading bench, outside her home because she wanted to make books more accessible and use them to bring people together.
“The light from the streetlight across the street shines on the door of the library so anyone can read the titles at night ... I change books every Monday,” Anderson wrote in 2013 when she installed her Little Free Library.
When Anderson put the library box outside her home, there were only a couple of them in Mankato and North Mankato registered with the Little Free Library nonprofit. Today there are 19 local Little Free Libraries registered and an unknown number of unofficial ones that have popped up in the community.
The miniature libraries are decorated and installed by community members, and visitors can take books or leave theirs behind. They are intended to be a way to make books available to everyone in a community at all hours of the day.
Anderson died last year at age 87, but she was passionate about her Little Free Library during the last few years of her life. Anderson, who taught at Roosevelt Elementary School for more than 50 years, would put books from her personal collection in the box and sometimes read with kids who visited it.
She made a list of other Little Free Libraries around town and would drop off some of her books at these sites.
Anderson’s library is still open and active today. Her granddaughter Jenna Street said she sometimes pulls up to the house and people are sitting on the bench reading books from the Little Library.
Little Free Libraries started in 2009 in Hudson, Wisconsin. Todd Bol built a model schoolhouse and filled it with books for neighbors to share in honor of his mother, a former teacher.
Bol and Rick Brooks liked the concept of “take a book, leave a book” that was sometimes used at coffee shops. They combined that concept and Bol’s model schoolhouse idea to create the Little Free Library organization. There are more than 100,000 such libraries today in more than 100 countries.
Nancy Holden built a Little Free Library outside her home on Jefferson Avenue in North Mankato five years ago because she wanted to make it easier for her neighbors to find books they’d like.
“I think it’s amazing,” Holden said. “Quite a few people will leave books, and I often see young families visiting.”
Her Little Library is in her front lawn and has books ranging from adult mysteries to children’s books, including one on dust bunnies.
Sometimes people leave more than books behind at Holden’s box. She once found a letter in the box from a California woman who was driving across the country and had visited 3,000 Little Libraries along the way.
Holden bought her box from the Little Free Library organization, but many build their own and find creative ways to decorate them. The organization has online resources to help throughout the process.
A member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship church built a Little Free Library for the church that looks identical to the building, which is triangle shaped with colorful stained glass windows.
Lucy Lowry’s husband built their Little Free Library that sits outside their home on North Ridge Drive in North Mankato. The library is pet friendly and has free dog treats and a water dish near it. A neighbor girl created art to put on the box and made bookmarks visitors can take.
Lowry used to serve as the director of the Taylor North Mankato Library. “I missed it,” she said of why she decided to start a Little Free Library.
In a typical librarian fashion, the books in Lowry’s box are well-organized and put into three sections based on whether they are picture books, children’s or adult books. They are not organized into the Dewey Decimal System though, she joked.
To find other Little Free Libraries in the community, visit www.littlefreelibrary.org.
