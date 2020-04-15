NORTH MANKATO — Knowing they wouldn’t be serving customers for a while, bar owners in North Mankato moved up planned renovations to take advantage of time opened up by temporary closures.
Projects are ongoing at the American Legion and Spinners, located kitty-corner from each other on Belgrade Avenue.
Spinners’ co-owner and a Legion board member said they’re excited for patrons to see their new spaces once the work is complete.
When that’ll be is unclear with bars and restaurants closed apart from take-out or food delivery at least until May 4. Gov. Tim Walz will decide whether to extend the order, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, in the coming weeks.
The projects, at least, are on track to be complete by whenever the day comes.
“We’ve wanted to do it eventually, and now instead of shutting down a second time in a year, we’ll get it all done at once,” said Sandra Oachs, who owns Spinners with husband, Chad.
Spinners would've otherwise undergone a full kitchen remodel during the summer. Along with that project, the owners are refinishing the bar top and removing false ceilings to bring the space closer to what it looked like when it was a bank building in 1912.
The owners also are seeking old photographs of the space, which could be reproduced and displayed as a nod to the building's history.
The progress was evident when staff came in for their last paychecks after the bar closed, Oachs said.
“They walked in like ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so big,’” she said. “But we haven’t changed the square footage.”
The American Legion’s project includes replacing a water-damaged wall, gutting and redoing bathrooms, adding display racks and building cabinets behind the bar among other upgrades. The bathroom project was set to begin just as bars were closed in March anyway, while the others were on the building board’s list for sometime later this year.
“As long as we’re shut down, we figured we’ll accelerate the timetables and get everything taken care of,” said Legion board member Bruce Defries. “We were fortunate because we paid our building off in March so we have no bills per se like that.”
Apart from replacing the area behind the bar about three months ago, he said the Legion’s last major remodel was six years ago. He's been posting photos of the work on Facebook to keep members and patrons in the loop.
“Especially a lot of our older members, regulars, most have been following our Facebook page,” he said. “I‘ve been trying to keep it updated.”
He and Oachs made clear the bars will still retain the qualities their loyal customers have come to expect from the establishment's post-renovation.
“We’re hoping that it’s still going to have the same characteristics and neighborhood feel,” Oachs said of Spinners. “We still want it to be the neighborhood bar people continue going to.”
Both are also eager to reopen, bring their staff back and see customers again. The Legion’s board discussed holding a mortgage burning celebration at some point to mark their big milestone paying off the building.
Oachs, meanwhile, is hoping her and her husband's purchase of patio space last year will come in handy this spring. She said she hopes the state will allow bars to offer some form of outdoor patio service if the indoor service closure continues.
The bar’s initial attempts offering curbside food before the remodel weren’t bringing in enough sales to cover costs. Navigating through the shutdown remains a daunting challenge for her and other bar owners.
“We’ve planned and budgeted for the kitchen remodel, but we planned and budgeted that we’d still have sales coming through,” Oachs said.
It still made sense to move forward with the project, though, given the building was going to be empty anyway. Once everyone makes it through the pandemic, she said, a celebration will be in order.
“It’s kind of a challenge but we live in a community that supports its neighbors, so hopefully things will turn out OK,” Oachs said.
