There’s plenty of excitement leading up to this week’s Hockey Day Minnesota in Mankato.
Mankato-North Mankato is enamored with hockey and skating, enjoying top tier Division I play by the Mavs, robust youth hockey programs and an active figure skating club.
Plenty of skating rinks are available for young and old, including the new rink and warming house in North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park and a number of neighborhood rinks in both cities.
But if Mankato area residents wants to stay among the skating elite, they may have to take a note from some guys in Warroad.
There were all sorts of ways to get through the pandemic shutdown boredom of 2020-21, but Jared Olafson and his brother and a friend faced it like true Scandinavians living just a few miles south of the Canadian border: They set about to build a bigger, better skating path.
They all had homemade rinks in their back yards and decided to join them with a skating path, plowing out a route on the Warroad River. Soon hundreds of residents showed up to play hockey, skate and curl.
This year residents pitched in to add to the path, doubling it in length. Now measuring more than 5 miles, the Riverbend Skate path along the Warroad River is the world record-holder of longest skating path, beating out the previous record in Vermont.
The path is maintained by volunteers and free to use. Donations have come in, allowing for building of concessions stands and moveable fire pits along the path.
Mankato-North Mankato could aspire to an impressive skating path, but there are challenges. First, a path on our Minnesota River isn’t feasible. And while Warroad has natural bone-chilling cold in the winter, a skating path on land in Mankato might require some refrigeration for it to be available all winter long.
But there are plenty of refrigerated examples in the Twin Cities area.
The OVAL in Roseville has its own best-of honors. It’s the largest continuous outdoor sheet of refrigerated ice in North America at 110,000 square feet. Using more than 800 tons of refrigeration, it also has a best-of price tag to build and maintain.
Maple Grove has an 810-foot skating loop in its Central Park, and other metro and outstate cities have a variety of refrigerated and natural skating paths and loops.
A skating path through Sibley Park, with maybe a skating rink included, would be impressive. Tied into the Kiwanis Holiday Lights, it would be a major draw.
Spring Lake Park in North Mankato has not only the existing skating rink but the benefit of the Spring Lake, which has been used for skating in the past. And it connects via a channel to nearby Hiniker Pond.
Red Jacket Trail, or any of the other bike/walking paths, could be converted to wintertime use as skate paths.
Skating trails are invariably flat, but that doesn’t mean we couldn’t mix it up a bit.
You have to admit, a skating trail that used Main Street hill would bring a whole new level of excitement to the sport. OK, maybe there’d need to be some type of safety line for skaters to hang onto on the way down to control their speed, but it could work.
More than a century ago, local kids regularly took bobsleds down Main Street, coasting all the way to the train depot. Granted, the practice was officially kiboshed by the city because of numerous concussions, broken bones and unfortunate interactions with pedestrians — but I bet they had a blast while it lasted.
Certainly local skating fans could come up with a Mankato skating path that would be a destination. We can’t let the hardy souls of Warroad have all the fun.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
