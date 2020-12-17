For Judy Jobe, the holiday season is a chance to get creative. It’s also a busy time of year for the co-owner of Becky’s Floral and Gift Shoppe in Mankato, so making tree ornaments and other holiday arts and crafts is a year-round commitment.
“I always liked to sew and be crafty and my parents had the flower shop (before), so I learned very young,” Jobe said.
By December, the business is packed with Christmas trees, wreaths and a wide variety of ornaments — many made by Jobe and her daughter and co-owner, Robin Ghulke.
They range from decorated teacups and pinecones to spoons painted to resemble snowmen and Santa Claus. The angel on top of a Christmas tree in the store is made from a potholder, a dishrag and a towel.
Gulhke said they are always coming up with new ideas, like the bushy white-bearded gnome ornaments made from yarn and fabric.
“They hang right on the tree,” Ghulke said. “I put a picture on Facebook and had nine ordered the next day.”
Along with online sales, Becky’s Floral and Gift Shoppe is just one of several local businesses selling a diverse array of locally made holiday art this year as small businesses and independent artists grapple with a change in shopping habits in 2020.
Ashley Siehler, of Kasota, is one of dozens of artists who sell their art through Union Market in Mankato, which she said has been a life saver, especially due to the lack of holiday art fairs this year. Her business, Coyote and Bee, had a significant demand for personalized ornaments and paintings.
“I usually make a big bulk of ornaments throughout the season, but this year because I didn’t have any fairs and didn’t know what online sales were going to be like. I pivoted pretty early to commissioned ornaments,” Siehler said. “My biggest business this year has been custom pet-face ornaments.”
Siehler said cardinals, bears and foxes are also popular as well as the Eastern European tradition of decorating duck and chicken eggs. The art form requires a steady hand and intense focus. She uses acrylics to paint images and patterns in a variety of colors.
“I try to carry over a lot of what I traditionally draw and paint throughout the year and just do it on a micro scale for the ornaments,” Siehler said.
Visual artist Jodi Roelofs, of Vernon Center, also sells her ornaments and other art at Union Market. Along with gnome and snowman ornaments, she creates wreaths made from corncobs and birdseed, one of her best sellers during the holidays.
“My wreaths are never the same,” Roelofs said. “The bird seed ones I’ve made for years and just gathered recipes — there’s a recipe with gelatin, flour and corn syrup and you cook that up, put it in a big bowl with bird seed and get it all evenly distributed. Then you press them into different kinds of molds. I decorate them with cranberries, ribbons and other things to dress them up.”
Along with Union Market and Becky’s Floral and Gift Shoppe, shoppers looking for local holiday art have plenty of options at Salvage Sisters and Wild Sparrow Co. in Mankato’s Old Town.
Mankato-based artist Katie Hopp, whose ornaments are available at Wild Sparrow, makes laser wood engravings. This summer she transferred some of her sign images into Minnesota-theme magnets, which would be the precipice for delving into holiday art this season.
“I had a request from somebody to turn one of the magnets into an ornament,” Hopp said. “I realized that opens up a whole new door for the holidays. The ornaments went over really well.”
After years of doing crafts with a couple of friends, Nancy Sorenson, of North Mankato, said they decided to come up with a business name — Hometown Soul Sisters — at about the time the owner of Wild Sparrow invited them to sell their ornaments, wreaths and décor there.
Sorenson makes little Christmas tree decorations from yarn, ribbon or felt, and then wraps them in cones to mount the trees on wooden discs. She makes other ornaments out of wood and metal; they range from animals to snowmen. Sorenson said the pandemic has given her a lot more time to experiment with new ideas.
“The trees are very popular, but also the ornaments and wreaths,” Sorenson said. “I made 22 of the same wreaths for an online sale. It’s a round disc with greens around it and the words ‘Merry and Bright.’”
Salvage Sisters approached Jen Hanson, who runs a wood-etching business called Burnt Umber Design with her husband out of their rural Mankato farm. As with Siehler, Hanson has found that custom-made ornaments featuring pets have proven to be popular during the holidays. Selling online also has led to her shipping ornaments and wooden signs to customers throughout the United States.
“The ornaments are really popular during Christmastime,” Hanson said. “They’re definitely the best sellers, especially the custom orders because they’re so personal.”
The gift shops at the Arts Center of Saint Peter and the Grand Center for Arts and Culture in New Ulm are also full of local holiday art, including cards made using antique printing presses.
When the Grand Center for Arts transformed the historic building’s basement into the Cellar Press, Pam Stocco, of Courtland, and Michelle Kaisersatt, of St. Peter, decided to take classes there to learn how to use the old printing machines and tools to carve linoleum blocks to make holiday cards.
The pandemic has limited their ability to meet in person at the Cellar Press, but both women have found time to make their own holiday cards this season at home. Kaisersatt used her calligraphy skills to create a linoleum printing block with the word “Joy,” and Stocco decided to focus on a winter theme, using her house as inspiration for cards on sale at the gift shop.
“Now I’m at home with my own tools and working away,” Stocco said. “The cards that I did were our own doorway with snowshoes and a wreath.”
Craig Kotasek, of rural Le Sueur, has been acquiring old printing presses and tools from small-town newspapers that had merged or closed in recent years. He runs his own print shop using antique equipment from 1923 to press his own cards, which are available at the Arts Center of Saint Peter gift shop.
“Since I’ve been printing, I’ve always done cards just for myself and my family,” Kotasek said. “About five years ago I made a batch of Christmas cards for us and I thought, ‘I’m just going to keep going and make a couple hundred extra and see if anybody else wants them.’ Sure enough, people wanted them.”
Kotasek said the St. Peter Food Co-op has also been selling his cards near the checkout area for a couple of years now, and it’s proved to be a great venue for showcasing his work.
“I sell more cards there than any place else,” Kotasek said.
While the alliance between local businesses and local artists is nothing new, Roelofs thinks those relationships have proven to be essential during a year that’s been anything but normal or easy — especially for small-business owners. Along with Union Market, she also sells her art at the Home Place Hometown Arts and Crafts in Gibbon and the Depot Mercantile in Amboy.
“Things have been different this year just because there are no shows,” Roelofs said. “People are shopping differently. It’s hard to figure out what’s going to sell, but I’ve found those little shops are doing well this year.”
