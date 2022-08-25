MANKATO — School districts of all sizes across the region are experiencing the effects of staffing shortages, but for smaller districts, having to compete with larger districts for staff adds another hurdle.
The Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools district is short two teachers, a chemistry teacher and an art teacher, Supt. Jim Wagner said.
“The bigger districts are able to offer more money and bigger pay. It’s tough to compete with that. We have a tight budget. We’re competing for enrollment and those kinds of things,” he said.
Wagner said the district was not short teachers this time last year.
The district is considering short-term options as they get closer to the start of the school year, Wagner said, but that might mean additional work for teachers already on staff.
“We see if we have any staff members who want to take on overload. We look for any retired staff who are licensed in the area or have been licensed in the area,” he said, adding that current teachers would be compensated for the extra time they would work.
Wagner said the district is also considering substitute teachers or anybody within the district with experience.
Larger school districts like Mankato Area Public Schools are also experiencing unprecedented shortages.
Director of Administrative Services John Lustig said the district has more paraeducator vacancies than they would in a typical school year, specifically for special education roles.
“To meet the needs of what we ethically should be providing, we need another 45 special education paraprofessionals,” Lustig said.
Compared to that number, this time last year the district had about 20-25 unfilled paraeducator positions.
He added that some of this year’s vacancies are due to staff leaving while other positions are needed based on student cases and enrollment.
“Some of these have probably not been filled for a couple of years, over the last two years of the pandemic,” Lustig said.
In a few cases, he said, the district has hired additional teachers to offset not having enough paraprofessionals.
“But that is not sustainable to apply to all those positions,” Lustig said. “There’s a purpose and a role for the work of a paraeducator that’s different than a teacher as well as we don’t have as many teacher applicants to fill that many spots.”
But Lustig added there’s not as many applicants as they need.
“We do not have 45 applicants. It’s not about having more applicants, but maybe those not meeting the profile that we’re looking for. We don’t have enough applicants to even get to that level,” he said.
The district is also still actively recruiting for their ACES child care program and recently had a job fair to recruit for open positions.
And St. Peter Public Schools Supt. Bill Gronseth said, though fully staffed of teachers, the district is also short paraprofessionals.
“We’ve had a shortage of people applying for paraprofessional positions or maintenance positions, food service, more so than in years past,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.