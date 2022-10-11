MADELIA — The State Patrol is investigating a tanker semi-SUV crash Tuesday morning near an intersection between Madelia and Lake Crystal.

Names of the vehicles' occupants and the extent of their injuries has not yet been released.

A 24-year-old Fairmont woman was driving an eastbound 2013 Ford Explorer on Highway 60 and a 57-year-old Madelia man was driving a 2019 Freightliner tanker south on 499th Avenue when the vehicles collided at 9:35 a.m. in the intersection, the patrol said.

