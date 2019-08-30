MONTGOMERY — Cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and nearly 1,000 opioid pills allegedly were found in a Montgomery residence this week. 

The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force searched a mobile home on Mill Avenue Wednesday as part of a drug investigation involving occupant Gilberto Martinez Jr., 41.

Agents found 979 oxycodone pills and 73 tablets of ecstasy, according to a Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office press release. They also say they seized 47 grams of cocaine and 7 grams of meth. 

Martinez Jr. was charged with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession Friday in Le Sueur County District Court. 

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Staff Writer

Public safety and K-12 education reporter 507-344-6354