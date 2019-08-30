MONTGOMERY — Cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and nearly 1,000 opioid pills allegedly were found in a Montgomery residence this week.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force searched a mobile home on Mill Avenue Wednesday as part of a drug investigation involving occupant Gilberto Martinez Jr., 41.
Agents found 979 oxycodone pills and 73 tablets of ecstasy, according to a Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office press release. They also say they seized 47 grams of cocaine and 7 grams of meth.
Martinez Jr. was charged with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession Friday in Le Sueur County District Court.
