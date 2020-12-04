MANKATO — A Mankato man admitted he is a marijuana dealer after over a pound of the drug was found in his bedroom, charges say.
Hugo Cuautemoc Castaneda, 21, was charged with felony counts of drug sales and possession Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents suspected he was involved in drug activity and obtained a warrant to search his Mankato residence on Wednesday.
Agents found 445 grams of marijuana, 19 packages of marijuana gummies, nearly $3,200 and scales, according to a court complaint.
Castaneda allegedly admitted he sells marijuana for $10 a gram and gummies for $30 a package.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.