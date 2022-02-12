MANKATO — Tax preparers are hoping that things will return to a more normal pace after they get through a second tumultuous tax season.
And tax filers need to pay attention to a number of changes, including the child tax credit, as they gather their paperwork.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and still love my job, but the last two years have been rough,” said Belynda Hinsch, a CPA at Swanson & Hinsch.
“I meet with a group of CPAs each month and it’s the same for everyone.”
A center of consternation is simply trying to communicate with the IRS.
“It’s getting worse and worse,” said CPA Greg Burkhardt. “It’s a significant concern.”
The Washington Post reports the IRS is answering only 1 in 50 calls to its 1040 Hotline. The agency is overwhelmed with work that includes millions of returns from 2020 that it haven’t yet gotten to and many amendments to taxpayer filings. In response to the pandemic, Congress made numerous tax changes, including some that were retroactive, meaning many returns from the 2020 tax year needed to be amended.
The agency’s budget was cut several times in the past decade and staffing has fallen 17% since 2010, according to Roll Call. The IRS also has seen staff out with COVID.
“If you call them, it’s just busy or, if it does ring, you sit on hold for two hours and then they just hang up on you,” Burkhardt said.
Hinsch has had similar experiences.
“It’s not the agents’ fault — they just are overwhelmed. I’ve faxed things to the IRS because that’s supposed to be better, but my client got contacted by the IRS that they still owed some money and my client called them and they said they never got a fax,” Hinsch said.
She then called the IRS 30 times, always getting busy signals. “When I finally got someone after two hours, they said they didn’t know what’s wrong with the fax.”
Variety of changes
“There have been a lot of changes during the year that were retroactive,” Burkhardt said.
People who got the child tax credit should get a form they need to fill out. Unfortunately, some of those forms initially sent out had errors on them.
“There’s a portal people can go to (for the child tax credit), but they’ve warned that some numbers there might be wrong, too,” Hinsch said.
She said it’s important that people tell their tax preparer how much they received in child tax credit payments because, depending on whether their income went up or down in 2021, their refund may be affected.
“I’m worried some clients may have to pay back some of it because they made more income (in 2021) than the year before,” Hinsch said.
As for other stimulus money people received, most shouldn’t affect taxes, but Hinsch said people need to tell their preparer how much they received.
Minnesotans who got unemployment benefits in 2020 likely already got some additional refund money recently. Congress moved to not tax unemployment benefits, but the state Legislature didn’t do the same until July of last year, making the rule retroactive.
Tax preparers strongly encourage people to file returns electronically and to set up automatic deposits for refunds.
“You get your money sooner and there is less worry about fraud,” Hinsch said.
She also said clients should never send confidential information to their tax preparers in unsecured emails. People should either drop off information in person or use a secure, encrypted computer link if the tax preparer has one available.
Despite a couple of trying years, both CPAs say they are fairly optimistic things will improve after tax filing season ends.
“I feel pretty optimistic we can finish fairly normally,” Hinsch said.
One good piece of news is that taxpayers have a bit more time to organize and file taxes this year. The start of filing season started early and taxes are due a few days later than usual, on April 18.
