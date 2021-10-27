NICOLLET — Voters in the Nicollet School District will decide on a request to raise property taxes and select a new School Board member Tuesday.
The district's current voter-approved operating levy, which collects $818 per student, is expiring this year.
The district is asking voters to approve a new levy that would collect $1,218 per student per year. The new levy would last for five years and the amount would increase each year at the rate of inflation.
The local tax increase is needed because state funding has not kept up with inflation, Supt. Stephen Malone said.
District leaders projected expenses in coming years and determined the district needs the extra $163,000 to be collected annually by the new levy to maintain current programs and staffing levels, according to the superintendent.
If approved, the levy would raise taxes by $116 a year on a $150,000 property and $155 on a $200,000 property. Farmers pay taxes only on their homestead for operating levies.
If the referendum fails, the district will lose $323,000 from the expiring levy. Malone said the district would need to make substantial budget cuts for the 2022-2023 school year before likely retrying a referendum request next year.
The cuts could include teaching and other staff positions, resulting in larger class sizes and fewer course options. Consolidating with another area school district also could be on the table.
“If the referendum fails, we will consider a number of options, including consolidation,” Malone said.
There also is a special School Board election on the ballot. A mid-term resignation created a one-year vacancy on the board.
Cathy Blowers was the only candidate to file to run for the seat. But that doesn't guarantee her election. Last year Michael Slater was elected to the board via write-in votes.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Nicollet Public School Community Room.
