Taylor Corp. started the year off with a big growth spurt, buying three companies — one in Minneapolis, one in Dallas-Fort Worth and one in Naples, Florida.
Charlie Whitaker, CEO of the North Mankato-based Taylor printing and marketing company, said that he and owner Glen Taylor had a few years ago made a strategic change to focus much more on organic growth — investing in and expanding the existing businesses — rather than growth largely from the acquisitions.
He said that organic growth was strong.
“So we think that good organic growth allows for more of the acquisition growth,” Whitaker said.
“So we listen to what our customers need us to do and get out and look at where those opportunities lie with acquisitions. 2022 was the third straight year of what we’d characterize as ‘outstanding,’ so now ‘23 is more of a return to acquisitions. I think it bodes well for the future.”
He said the three companies all do things that Taylor doesn’t currently do. “They will all go into different parts of Taylor, so they’ll add to that diversity we have. And they’re adding capabilities we don’t currently have rather than adding to capabilities we already have.”
He said the three companies also have important sustainability features, something Taylor has focused on. “We make sure we do the right thing from a sustainability standpoint. And that has evolved into environmental, social and governance sustainability.”
All three of the companies are privately held with sole owners. Prices of the acquisitions were not disclosed.
The largest addition is Acrylic Design Associates of Minneapolis, manufacturer and merchandiser of signage, fixtures and architectural elements. The company recently launched Recrylic, the first 100% recycled and recyclable certified acrylic product line.
Another Taylor addition is Epoly Corporation headquartered in Naples. Epoly provides customized folders, envelopes, folios and other document organization products to the promotional marketing industry. All of Epoly’s products are durable, moisture-resistant and recyclable.
The final acquisition is Legacy3 Print Media, of Garland, Texas. Legacy3 binds and finishes a wide array of printed products. The new company will become a key part of a Taylor’s print-on-demand business that is also located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“Each one of these companies are privately held, family-run, profitable businesses and every owner will be staying with Taylor to help us further their growth and success,” Glen Taylor said in a statement.
“During the pandemic years, we focused on reinvesting in our own manufacturing facilities in a big way. The plan was to build onto this investment with strategic acquisitions when the time was right. Our team concluded that now is that time.”
Whitaker said Taylor Corp. had previously built long personal relationships with the owners and employees of the companies and sometimes partnered with them on business opportunities.
Taylor is a global graphics communications company that employs more than 10,000 people. It has operations spanning 32 U.S. states and eight countries.
