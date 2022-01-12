NORTH MANKATO — Corporate Graphics Commercial, a Taylor Corp. company, has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Reindl Bindery Co. of Germantown, Wisconsin.
The family-owned Reindl does book binding and related services and has between 40 and 60 employees, with annual sales under $10 million, according to online business profiles.
“We’re seeing greater demand for bindery services than at any time in our history,” Dan Kvasnicka, president of Taylor Print Impressions, said in a statement. “By adding the talent and technology of Reindl, we are positioning Taylor to serve even more customers.”
Founded in 1978, Reindl Bindery has a wide range of bindery applications.
