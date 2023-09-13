LAKE CRYSTAL — The Glen A. Taylor Foundation has pledged $50,000 for an indoor playground project at the Lake Crystal Area Recreation Center.
The money is to be awarded upon completion of the rec center's fundraising campaign. The playground is to be located inside an addition to the center with the total expansion project estimated to cost $1.3-$1.5 million.
Plans in the proposal include a meeting/party room and a small adult exercise area for parents to work out while watching their children play. Playground features would include a large structure with cubes for children to crawl through as well as areas designed for climbing and sliding.
The rec center's director, Ryan Yunkers, stated in a press release that the foundation has been a strong supporter by helping with a mortgage-burning campaign and supporting employee memberships.
"As a longtime Taylor employee, I couldn't be more grateful for the generous donation from the Taylor Foundation to the LCARC. The indoor play area will provide continued opportunities for health and wellness for all ages," stated Meghan Peterson, vice president of the rec center's board.
The Glen A. Taylor Foundation supports a wide variety of community-minded programs throughout the Greater Mankato area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.