MANKATO — Loyola Catholic School recently received its largest-ever donation.
The amount from the Glen A. Taylor Foundation was not disclosed; however, the donation was described as "significant" in a news release from the school.
An update to the school's facilities, including several new classrooms, will be funded by the donation.
“Since 2017, Loyola’s enrollment has increased 43%. This fast growth has required us to plan for new teaching and learning spaces, as well as common areas and other flexible spaces,” Brian Thomas, dean of advancement, stated in the release.
A portion of the contribution will be allotted for a teacher endowment fund to ensure educators are compensated for their work and dedication.
Loyola Catholic School is a preK-12 school with an enrollment of just over 600 students.
