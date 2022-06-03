NORTH MANKATO — Taylor Corp. businesses are hosting an ice bucket challenge event to benefit Greater Mankato Area United Way at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Taylor Technology Center parking lot.
The event is part of Taylor’s ongoing series of workplace activities to support the 2023 United Way campaign. The company did a Navitor Specialty Products’ ice bucket challenge last year and has expanded the event to include all Taylor businesses.
Of the 20 Taylor leaders to volunteer, five will get doused in ice water based on how many donations are collected in their name to benefit United Way. Employees will also have lunch served from food trucks.
The United Way’s campaign, which officially kicks off July 26, has a goal of $2,150,000 to support programs in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
