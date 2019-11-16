After 27 years of teaching, Angie Davis isn’t one to rest on her laurels.
Her colleagues at Washington Elementary School say Davis embraces innovation and is committed to continuous self-improvement.
“While she has been teaching for a number of years she remains very committed to having a growth mindset,” says Washington Principal Shane Baier.
Davis was selected by her colleagues last week as the Mankato Teachers’ Association Teacher of the Year.
Angie Rogers, who previously was paraprofessional in Davis’ kindergarten classroom, nominated Davis for the honor.
“She spends a lot of time in and out of school thinking about her students and how she can be better,” Rogers said.
Now a Spanish teacher at Prairie Winds Middle School, Rogers said her mentor showed her how to differentiate instruction to meet every student at their level and to keep in close contact with students’ parents about their progress.
“I really admire her as a teacher and now that I am a first-year teacher this year I often reflect on my time working with her,” Rogers said.
Davis has spent her entire career at Washington — teaching first grade for the first 12 years and kindergarten for the last 15 years.
An unexpected opening brought her to Washington fresh out of Mankato State University. She now lives within walking distance from the school, her son is a Washington alum and she has no plans to leave any time soon.
“It doesn’t feel like 27 years. So I must be in the right place,” she said.
Nowadays the curriculum in her kindergarten class contains a lot of the same content she used to not teach until first grade. She supports the elevating standards because, although some need a little extra time and support, she believes all kindergarteners can reach the targets.
The second week of kindergarten is the most challenging, she said. For some some students the excitement of the novelty of school has waned, while they haven’t yet settled into the daily routine and they get homesick. Consistency is especially key that week, Davis said.
“Once we get into our routine we can cruise right along,” she said.
Seeing former students years later and hearing about their achievements is the greatest reward of teaching the youngest learners, Davis said.
“You get to start them out and put them on the road to being the best person they can be,” she said.
Davis still comes to school nearly every Sunday afternoon. She doesn’t get paid, but she said she likes to devote a little extra quiet time to being the best prepared she can be for the week ahead.
Baier and colleagues Abby Visker and Annette Wurdinger all said Davis is a leader of new school initiatives aiming to boost student success, both in academics and social-emotional growth.
“She doesn’t hesitate. She jumps right in,” Wurdinger said.
Davis also is willing to share her wisdom and other assistance whenever they need it, her colleagues said.
“From the minute I came here she was willing to help,” Visker said. “She really cares not only about her students, but also her colleagues.”
