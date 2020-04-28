East High School freshman Tyler Schmitz was looking forward to reassembling a small engine when schools were ordered to close last month.
His power mechanics class just finished dismantling a two-cycle engine and was about to put it back together when the pandemic threw a wrench in their plans.
Educators in the Mankato area and beyond have had to get creative to keep students engaged and learning from their homes. Distance learning has been especially a challenge in career and technology education and other courses that traditionally revolve around experiential learning.
“We had to, in a sense, re-create the wheel,” said teacher Dave Evans, who leads the power mechanics and four other tech-ed classes at East High School.
Evans has been able to replace some of his hands-on lessons with digital simulations. He’s especially enthusiastic about a digital alternative for his welding students that he said is able to impart the fundamentals.
Not everything can be replicated with digital substitutes, Evans said, such as operating a band saw and other tools in his woodworking class.
To close out the semester, Evans usually has his woodworking students build an end table. Instead he will challenge them to design and construct a yard game using materials they find around their residence.
Schmitz and his classmates are relying primarily on video tutorials to learn about the parts of engines and their functions. Schmitz used what he learned to fix a riding lawnmower that had sat inoperable in his shed for many years. Next he plans to restore a vintage go-kart.
Evans is available by email and videochat to help his students who decide to use their new skills to tackle a project while they are stuck at home.
But such projects are not a requirement. Not every student has access to an old lawnmower or the tools he or she would need to restore one.
“We’re working hard to keep it an equitable educational experience,” Evans said.
Virtual cooking lessons
A concern for equity is also the reason St. Peter High School teacher Amanda Blue isn’t requiring her culinary arts students to cook at home.
Blue uses YouTube videos to give cooking demonstrations. Students must watch and complete online assignments about what they learned, but making the dish themselves is optional. She doesn’t want to create an extra burden for a family that can’t afford the ingredients, doesn’t have transportation to the store or does not want to go because of potential coronavirus exposure.
The pandemic has put a kink in the planned final project for her advanced culinary arts class. Students traditionally open a pop-up restaurant. This spring they won’t be able to serve real food or real customers. But they are still planning a pretend restaurant — from designing what it would look like to setting a menu and prices.
While they are learning about prospective careers in the restaurant industry, Blue’s students also are creating resumes and going on practice job interviews. The interviews are held over videoconference with Blue acting as the interviewer.
In Blue’s child development class, plans to observe children and caregivers at a child care center had to be canceled. So Blue expanded her curriculum to include online learning about adult development and aging. Students also are now exploring career opportunities in senior care.
Cyber robots and engineering
Many of West High School teacher Mark Zenk’s lessons were digital before that became the only option. He teaches engineering, video game design and robotics.
Zenk has had to find cyber and low-tech substitutes for some assignments that relied on the robotics and engineering equipment now collecting dust in his classroom.
While his robotics students can’t build actual robots, they are programming virtual robots to play games and accomplish challenges online.
His engineering students are given design challenges using household items. Recently they had to use a standard-size page of printer paper to make a container to hold at least two cups of popcorn.
Zenk said he’s focusing on “quality over quantity” as he designs assignments. Distance learning “totally uprooted students’ routines” and it’s important not to overwhelm students, he said.
Online workouts, health PSAs
Prairie Winds Middle School health and physical education teacher Dustin Julius is leading exercise classes over live video to help keep his eighth-grade students active.
His students are invited but not required to participate. Like many of his colleagues, Julius said he isn’t mandating attendance at any particular time. Students need flexibility, he said, as they juggle multiple classes and many also have other other family responsibilities such as supervising younger siblings.
The father of four said balancing school and family has been his own greatest challenge of distance learning. His wife also is an essential worker — an intensive care nurse — so Julius often must simultaneously fulfill teaching and parenting duties.
His students are required to get up and get moving at some time every day and keep of log of their activity. He has provided links to a variety of online exercise programs, but students also can log taking their dog for a walk or any other active part of their day.
His students used to alternate every other day between physical education and health class. But with so much time being spent in front of the computer these days, Julius said activity breaks are essential for both physical and mental health.
Lessons about how COVID-19 spreads and coping with social isolation are among the topics Julius added to his health class syllabus.
To encourage family communication during this stressful period, Julius also gives his students assignments to interview their parents about topics such as what was the biggest hardship they faced when they were teenagers.
A recent popular assignment was to make and share a brief video public service announcement using the video-sharing app TikTok. Eighth-graders tackled any health issue of their choice, ranging from the importance of social distancing to the dangers of vaping.
Internships canceled
Not every technology and career experience could continue virtually.
West senior Sam Pries was among the students doing internships that were canceled in order to limit students’ virus exposure. The student interns are taking alternative industry classes online to make up their missed internship credits.
Pries was working at MTU Onsite Energy helping assemble generators. Now he is instead taking an online occupational safety course provided by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Pries said he’d rather be actively learning on the job, but the OSHA course also will be beneficial as he works toward a career as a mechanical engineer.
