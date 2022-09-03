Teachers like pre-K teacher Lisa Downs-Kohn said it’ll be a great location for collaboration.
Teachers were moving into the newly named Mankato Area Public Schools Center for Learning last week after the district first started plans to purchase the old MRCI building as an early learning center late last year.
Downs-Kohn, who has been with the district since 2002 and is going into her 11th year with the district’s preschool, said she’s excited to set up shop.
“It’s very exciting to see all of the work that they did to make everything really, truly appropriate for this age level. And then in the coming years it will all be located in the same location, I think, will be really exciting, too,” she said.
She said the new early learning center will provide many benefits and opportunities.
“I think it’ll be really exciting as a peer to have peers with us in the same building, so much availability for collaboration, for working together and then for families to kind of have a hub,” she said.
Most of the district’s preschool and early childhood family education programs will move to the new center.
Previously the district’s Community Education Department offered early childhood programs at six sites.
Early childhood special education teacher Kathleen Kehoe said she’s excited to see the center evolve.
“I think that there are potentially a lot of positives here, and it will be really interesting just to see how it all comes together in the next couple of years,” she said.
“I think there’s a lot of benefits with things like collaboration, being able to talk to any teacher, any expert that you may need, we’re going to be all together here. I think there’s definitely advantages in having all of our materials in one spot.”
The district is wrapping up phase one of construction, which includes a four-classroom pod that will serve about 60 to 70 young students and the administration pod.
That will be open to students this fall.
Phase two, which will incorporate three more classroom pods of four classrooms, a cafeteria and two indoor play areas, will be the biggest bulk of the project.
Phase three will include a couple of more classroom pods and move the food service warehouse to the facility.
Phase four will include the construction of a couple of gymnasiums and moving the maintenance department to the location.
