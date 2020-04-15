MANKATO — The 3D printers at Mankato area secondary schools are not sitting idle while students are learning from home.
Teachers took the high-tech printers home and are using them to make hundreds of mask components for local health care providers.
A Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton teacher and a Minnesota State University engineering student meanwhile are both printing mask ear guards.
3D printers use computer-aided design software to build small 3D objects by layering a material — usually plastic.
Mankato Area Public Schools has 3D printers at many of its schools that are used in technology education and makerspace classes.
While students aren't able to use them as intended this spring, they are watching their teachers improvising to put them into action to fill another need.
“We're just happy to be able to help in some way,” says Michael Shores, technology education teacher at Prairie Winds Middle School.
With the support of administrators, Shores and fellow teachers Mark Seiler, Dave Stahl, Mark Zenk and Fred Berg brought home the 3D printers from their schools. Nearly around the clock they are printing plastic frames for face masks.
They're aiming to print 500 of their mask pieces to donate to Mankato Clinic.
They are using a design developed by a neurosurgeon and a dentist in Montana. The plastic pieces and one surgical mask can be used to make six masks. A surgical mask is cut into six pieces to use as the breathable filter part of the plastic mask.
Mankato Clinic would assemble the masks if they become needed. Shores said their mask components are intended as a backup in the event of an extreme shortage and he will be happy if they are not needed.
“Hopefully they sit in a box and never have to be used,” he said.
The teachers started last week and have already produced about 200 mask components. Each mask piece takes about three hours to make. When all goes smoothly, it takes only a few moments to set up each mask to print, although the teachers have had to spend some more time troubleshooting.
East High School graduate Tessa Machado also has joined their mask-making effort using her own 3D printer. Anyone else who has access to a 3D printer and is interested in helping can email Shores at mshore1@isd77.org.
MSU senior Josiah Geiger and JWP science teacher Eric Kehoe are using their 3D printers to make ear guard headbands. The adjustable plastic bands connect mask straps around the back of the head so the straps don't rub against a mask-wearer's ears.
Geiger said he was inspired reading about a Canadian 12-year-old who designed and printed thousands of straps and made his design available for others to replicate.
While he is finishing his mechanical engineering degree online from his home, Geiger is printing about 30 guards a day. After supplying Mankato Clinic staff, he said he hopes to also start sending them to Mayo Clinic and to members of the public who need to frequently wear a mask.
Keho made several dozen and any mask-wearing essential worker is welcome to pick one up from the school entryway.
