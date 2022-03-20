There’s not much that City Mouse hasn’t endured during a musical journey spanning five decades.
Mankato’s premier “goodtime music” merchants absorbed their share of tribulations over the past half-century: deaths, squabbles, defections, searing hangovers, missed chances, misplaced instruments and rat-infested bars (“but they didn’t bother you,” insisted one member); empty ballrooms, shady characters and shadier motels.
Through the dark and light, the good times kept rolling.
“I’ve been so lucky to surround myself with great musicians,” frontman and founder Billy Steiner said. “Not just great musicians — great friends. We love each other.”
The fully vaxxed group hopes to add COVID-19 to the list of roadblocks hurdled. On Saturday, the sextet hoists another “team drink” at Hooligan’s to celebrate City Mouse’s belated 50th anniversary.
But don’t expect the fellas to wax too sentimental. Steiner and company are taking the anniversary in stride. These days, any night sharing a stage is cause to rejoice.
“I’m just happy to be able to stand up there on stage and not fall over,” bassist and vocalist Dave Pengra said.
In late February, the Mice gathered to reminisce over drinks at a downtown Mankato bar, steps away from the grimy roadhouses they prowled back in the day. Cowboy Bobby Drengler, the eccentric raconteur who co-founded City Mouse in 1971, arrived first for the roundtable conversation.
“The best of all is the integrity of the band,” Drengler said. “That they all share the same aura of being in the same band for that long playing music together makes for something very special.”
Steiner, the band’s heart and soul, sauntered in. Always quick to bring smiles and salutations, the Minnesota Music Hall of Famer greeted Drengler, one of the godfathers of Mankato’s halcyon rock and roll scene. Billy and Bobby first bonded over singer-songwriters while perusing records at a Mankato music store more than 50 years ago and have stayed friends ever since.
“Hi, Skippy!” Steiner said.
“I love you, man,” said Drengler.
Inspired by hometown heroes The Gestures, Steiner made his bones in Mankato’s folk-rock community. But by the dawn of the ‘70s, he’d grown weary of singing sleepy acoustic songs with a folk trio. Blues boy Billy wanted to blow his harp and boogie.
“We were doing the folky shit,” he said, “and it was just overbearing.”
Riding home from a folk show in Wisconsin, Steiner doodled on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, longing to form a band blending Chicago blues, country soul, Dylanesque storytelling and good ol’ rock and roll. Using a green pen, Steiner scribbled “City Mouse” on the magazine and dug how the name sounded and looked.
“I got back, started the band with Bobby and said, ‘How about City Mouse?’” Steiner said.
City Mouse debuted in May 1971 at a Mankato hotel lounge, featuring Steiner on vocals, guitar and harmonica; Drengler sang and played pedal bass. The endless grind soon wore down Drengler.
“We were working too much. That’s what killed me,” he said. “You could work seven nights a week, and most times we did.”
Drengler left City Mouse — but never officially quit — and a rotating cast of players came and went for the next 15 years until the current lineup solidified by 1987. Claiming membership in City Mouse is now a bit akin to the inflated number of people professing to have attended Woodstock.
“I always get told by people, ‘I ran into so and so and they said they were in City Mouse,’ and we don’t even know who the guy is,” Steiner said.
In some cases, the musical conversations reach back to the 1960s. Steiner and keyboardist Dale “Hawk” Haefner first connected as high schoolers; Tim Waters studied the banjo after watching City Mouse as an 18-year-old in 1974; Ron Arsenault rode the rails with City Mouse in the mid ‘70s and permanently returned a decade later. For Dave Pengra and his younger brother, drummer Mike “The Metronome” Pengra, setting the rhythmic foundation is a lifetime bond.
“Playing music with my brother is all I know,” said Mike, who joined City Mouse in 1987. “We grew up with the same music. … I wouldn’t want to play with anyone else.”
The missing link
The band wanted to mark its 50th anniversary last year, but You Know What scuttled those plans. City Mouse’s touring schedule slowed to a crawl since March 2020; Arsenault estimated he missed 80 gigs across his various projects. The band only played a few shows in 2020, highlighted by a filmed performance during the city of Mankato’s virtual “Band Together” series.
“It did feel like something was missing,” said Arsenault, who recorded and released his first solo album, “Big as the Moon,” during the pandemic. “But we’ve been playing together for so long, once we get together, it’s like no time has passed.”
To make up for lost time, City Mouse plans to perform two long sets Saturday: the first with the core six, then a second to welcome former bandmates and comrades, including St. Peter-based blues singer/guitarist Kit Kildahl, City Mouse’s unofficial seventh member.
“I’ll honor those guys every chance I get,” said Kildahl, a frequent Mouse musical companion since the mid-1970s. “They’re wonderful dudes and have made Mankato a music town for 50 years.”
The men grew melancholy counting friends and band members who have either died or retired from performing. Since the 45th anniversary concert in 2016, two past members — Lonnie Knight (who coined the phrase “team drink”) and Tom Eckhoff — died. The band maintains some gallows humor about their advancing ages. (Steiner, the oldest, is 72.) Fifty years on, City Mouse is like the mafia: The oath is for life; retirement is frowned upon in this thing of theirs.
“As long as no one quits City Mouse,” Tim Waters said, “no one dies.”
Arsenault chuckled in agreement.
“It’s hard to shake the stigma once you’re in City Mouse,” he said.
Doing the work
While drawing from a deep well of originals — crowd favorites “Alcohol,” “Means to an End,” “Moonlight Baby” and “Smile All Over” — City Mouse also puts their stamp on the Americana songbook. Within the same set, the band pivots from bluegrass to a capella gospel to lusty blues to rock and roll rave-ups.
“When we do a cover song, it’s usually not how it was written,” Arsenault said.
Exhibit A: Curtis Mayfield’s gospel-soul standard, “People Get Ready.” In the early 1980s, Dave Pengra was preparing for a show at Friendlies, the erstwhile Mankato music venue co-owned by Drengler, when he found the lyric sheet to “People Get Ready” in the dressing room.
“I keep that stuff,” said Pengra, City Mouse’s de facto archivist. “Over the years, I kept looking at those lyrics and made an arrangement.”
Pengra worked with a blank canvas — he’d never heard The Impressions’ stirring original. Pengra and his harmony partners rewrote the melody, with Waters adding a lead on banjo. The band debuted the new version at the popular Rockin’ in the Quarry shows, and “People Get Ready” evolved into a fan favorite.
“It developed into a song that actually worked,” Pengra said.
City Mouse itself works as a cohesive unit thanks to their spouses and families.
“The support from our wives has been unbelievable,” said Steiner, who’s been married to his wife, Patti, for more than 40 years.
“A lot of us met our wives at gigs,” Dave Pengra said. “My wife (Linda Kilander) was a fan of City Mouse before I was even in the band.”
Maintaining a band with six members requires juggling schedules and commitments — to both each other and their families.
“It’s always hard when you work weekends,” said Arsenault, now a grandfather. “If you all can’t do those gigs, the band can’t stay together.”
Keep on keeping on
The group will take a much-deserved victory lap throughout 2022.
Mankato Brewery is releasing a commemorative limited edition City Mouse beer, with an outdoor concert at the brewery set for early June. A performance at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater is planned for RibFest weekend in August, followed by City Mouse and Friends’ annual afternoon slot in September at St. Peter’s Rock Bend Folk Festival.
“I think they have a bright future,” Drengler said.
For years, the band has flirted with recording a new album at the Cleveland studio of their pal Erik Koskinen. Time may be their most precious commodity, and optimism abounds that the moment has finally arrived. City Mouse still has something to say.
“Maybe now we can — and should — make new music,” Arsenault said. “For City Mouse to do it, we should be in the same room together.”
The band continues to eschew pleas to document their story via an oral history or documentary project; there are stories to tell for posterity. Alas, comes the usual cryptic response: Too many nighthawk tales of rock and roll debauchery aren’t quite ready for public consumption.
“You’ll have to wait ‘til we’re dead,” Haefner said, grinning.
But there remain plenty of memories everyone’s willing to recollect for the hometown newspaper: the magical summer day opening for Little Feat at Rapidan Dam Park; a shambolic tour of the Florida Keys with Dan Duffy and The Gestures’ Gus Dewey and Bruce Waterson; borrowing harmonicas from Huey Lewis; Steiner waiting in vain for the call to join Bob Dylan’s legendary “Blood on the Tracks” sessions; an encounter with rock and roll teen idol Ricky Nelson.
“Rick was as beautiful as he looked on TV,” Steiner said.
Or the raucous late-night jam with country music star Charley Pride at a bathrobe party on Marshall Street. A friend of the band brought Pride to an after-hours gathering following his set at the Brown County Fair. Pride demurred when a guitar passed his way.
“He said, ‘Ron, I make my money with my pipes,’” Arsenault recalled.
Pride sang a few country chestnuts with the inebriated musicians, capping an evening none of the witnesses would ever forget.
Good times.
“It was a pretty memorable night,” Dave Pengra said, “even though we weren’t in great shape.”
On Saturday, City Mouse aims to make more memories in front of loyal fans, friends and family — and toast to whatever the future holds. The humble musicians all laughed when asked to forecast the next five years.
Who knows? they say. Time will tell …
“We’re keeping it simple,” Steiner said. “We just want to stay alive.”
