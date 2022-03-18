Minutes into her talk, Ukrainian native Violeta Kyparys-Kruse fought back tears. Many in the St. James crowd joined her.
During a powerful and emotional 90-minute forum in St. James, several southwestern Minnesotans personally affected by the ongoing Ukrainian crisis addressed an estimated crowd of 200 on Thursday night.
Kyparys-Kruse’s son turned 22 over the weekend and remains in Ukraine, along with other family and friends, as she and the world watched the devastation launched by the Russian invasion. It was too much emotion for her as she stood behind the podium on the St. James Armstrong Auditorium floor.
“My whole family is in Ukraine,” said Kyparys-Kruse. “The Russians invaded my Motherland. And everything changed for Ukraine … It was only one thought that everybody had at this time — to survive and protect the kids from this horror.”
Kyparys-Kruse now lives with her husband in the small town of Alpha, population 120, about 30 miles southwest of St. James. But her heart and soul remain in her Motherland, a country of 44 million, now with an estimated 3 million refugees spread throughout eastern Europe, awaiting more news.
But Ukraine has “no more future,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking and powerful.
“This is Russia versus my people and my country. Thousands of the most innocent people in Ukraine have been killed … It was really a beautiful, beautiful country.”
Ukrainian foreign exchange student Bohdana Batiuk, attending St. James High School, opened the forum and provided an update on the ongoing devastation since the Feb. 24 invasion, pointing out Russia’s violent presence in her country has been mounting since the 2014 annexation of Crimea.
Batiuk’s family lives in western Ukraine. Early in the invasion, it appeared as if the greatest worries would be on the eastern side. But when a military base near the Poland border was bombed, just two hours “from my house,” deeper concerns surfaced.
“I never know what might happen to my family,” she said, pointing to a picture of an 18-month-old child killed in the war. “I know our army is really brave and strong.”
For Russian native Polina Rivera, now a nurse practitioner at the St. James hospital, it’s been difficult watching the invasion of Ukraine.
“I cannot imagine to be in this place (Ukraine),” Rivera said. “As a Russian, I’m ashamed of my country.”
Rivera labeled Russian President Vladimir Putin as every bit as horrible as Stalin and Hitler and spent much of her talk on the depth of misinformation and propaganda Russian citizens hear from state officials and state-run media.
“Hello, Russians! Why don’t you wake up?” she said. “He’s trying to shut down all sorts of information.”
In conversations with her brother, who remains in Russia, Rivera is stunned by how many in the country are unaware of the tragedies in Ukraine. As recently as Monday, she talked to her brother, who remains convinced Putin’s actions and the Russian invasion are justified.
“Lies are so obvious, so horrific,” Rivera said. “But the problem is they go on and on and on … That’s what Putin wants. He wants to divide us.”
St. James couple Beni and Marie Rete spoke of humanitarian efforts by several eastern European countries trying to help Ukrainian refugees. Beni Rete is a Romania native; his wife, Marie, grew up on a southeastern Minnesota dairy farm. They met during a Christian missionary effort, marrying and moving to St. James in 2006.
Beni Rete said relief efforts are extensive but are complicated because of the conditions and poverty that still exist in many eastern European countries.
“These countries are still developing (since the collapse of the former Soviet Union),” he said. “But to see how these countries got together (to help refugees). Maybe there is something about the fear of God. Maybe there is something about the fear of love.”
Marie Rete agreed.
“Eastern Europeans have a collective memory (of what can happen when war escalates). So, they understand that this is something they cannot let happen again.”
Kyparys-Kruse is among those who understand the complexities of Ukraine getting military support from NATO countries and the U.S. But she cries as her country is destroyed.
“Ukraine is fighting for the whole world now,” she said. “But has it stopped the war? No.”
She fears the worst, as “all of us are afraid of war” and the potential for a World War III.
“Unfortunately, it’s already here,” Kyparys-Kruse said.
While the worries and devastation mount in Ukraine, Batiuk and Kyparys-Kruse are among those who admire the powerful message her country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is sending.
“Zelenskyy became our hero,” said Kyparys-Kruse. “He didn’t leave his people at the darkest hour. His speeches give his people hope.
“I am proud of my people,” she said. “And I’m proud to be Ukrainian.”
For Batiuk, who turns 16 next month, she believes Ukrainian pride and history will survive this Russian invasion.
“I believe — and everybody believes this — Russians won’t, and they will never, never, ever destroy our soul and the things that are in our blood because we have dignity and we have history … and we won’t give it back.” Batiuk said, leaving with this thought.
“What’s my superpower? I’m Ukrainian.”
