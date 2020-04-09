Those whose job is to keep business computer systems running smoothly have been jolted into high-gear in recent weeks as employers quickly sent workers home to telecommute.
And those who provide office furniture and sell and service office equipment are making home deliveries and scrambling to help remote workers set up to be productive.
"We were caught off guard by the size of the issue, but we responded pretty well," said Tim Ray, owner of Computer Technology Solutions in North Mankato. "There was just such a large quantity of clients that needed help."
With 25 employees, most of them technical people, Ray said they've been able to handle clients' needs fairly quickly.
Ray said CTS also worked with area schools to get Wi-Fi access points available outside schools. "So students can pull their lesson plans and things from the parking lots. It's mainly for students who don't have internet access at home."
Dale Wolters, of Net Medix in Lake Crystal, works with a smaller team of four who have been busy helping businesses — from manufacturers to insurance companies — get their employees set for working from home.
"A lot of our customers are on managed services and part of that is they have access to remote tools. That's been pretty successful for us."
CTS and Net Medix employees are all mostly working from home, too, only going to sites if necessary during the governor's shelter order.
Furniture, paper
Matt Hansen, owner of River Bend Business Products, said their Mankato store is closed, but they are doing some curbside pickup business and making deliveries.
"With all the at-home work, we're making deliveries to people's homes. People are still using copiers and stuff at home, so we're out fixing copiers, selling more small (copier) machines and paper for people to use in their homes."
River Bend is deemed an essential business. "We supply government, hospitals, clinics with printer equipment and supplies. Printers and service is the biggest part of our business."
They're also selling office furniture to those who decide they need a better work chair or desk at home. Ray, who's also been working from home, said he might be included in that group. "I was sitting on my recliner with my laptop and thought, I work in an office store, maybe I should bring a chair and desk back home."
While they've been helping people settle into a new work routine, Hansen said business overall has been down.
"We're just rolling with the punches. One thing with a small business is you can adapt to what people need."
Caught off guard
Ray said the mass move to working from home revealed gaps in business' preparedness.
"A lot thought they were prepared to work from home, but they're not. Businesses realized they need a secure route to keep their information private.
"I think this is a punch in the nose for a lot of businesses. No one has gone through anything like this. I think in the future they will talk about what else they need to do," Ray said.
Wolters said he spent a lot of time helping people set up remote systems to work at home, noting telecommuters have varying levels of tech skills.
He, too, said people using their own equipment at home may not have the security needed for their work. "Do they have good anti-virus systems? We've taken care of that so they're not connecting right to their network but through a secure server," he said.
"The challenge is people just didn't have time to prepare for this. Most smaller companies had the ability to support 10 or 15 remote workers but not 25 or 30 sent home," Wolters said.
He and Ray said companies will likely be making some changes after this is over.
"I think when we come out of this there will be a big push for more cloud-based service offerings, more cloud-based file storage and things. People will have to think about those things and making things more flexible," Wolters said.
Ray said a lot of their clients have the internet capabilities but don't have the hardware to make their system secure. "I think there will be more hardware upgrades they'll want."
Wolters said in some areas he's seeing internet speeds slow some as so many people are working, going to school and streaming video from home.
Ray said internet providers overall seem to be handling the high demand.
"I wondered if they were ready, but it seems like they are. I know a lot of (providers) are upping the internet speed. I think everyone is doing what they can to help."
