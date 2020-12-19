Known for their focus on education, some of the School Sisters of Notre Dame are themselves learning new skills so they can continue to teach.
COVID-19 precautions have forced the 54-year-old Good Counsel Hill Learning Center to rely on video-conferencing when helping students improve English and math skills. The learning curve has been quite steep for some of its older tutors, those who are members of the religious order.
“It’s absolutely stunningly remarkable resilience they’ve shown — some of them are in their 80s and 90s,” said Mary Ann Brandt, board chairman for the Learning Center.
”Those of us who are older are doing what we can to catch up so we can teach effectively,” said 85-year-old Sister Therese Ann Zanmiller.
She’s been relying on interpersonal relationships, encouragement from staff and other tutors, and divine help.
“Dear God, get me through this,” said Zanmiller, who’s been an educator for 65 years, jokingly describing her prayers before learning how to use an iPad, split screens and Zoom.
Now with several weeks of training under her belt, she’s fairly confident about working virtually, including using Skype to communicate with a student who recently transferred to Sudan.
“This is not our preferred method. We do miss face-to-face teaching,” said Sister Dorothy Zeller, 76, the center’s executive director.
Good Counsel Learning Center is a nonprofit that helps students of various ages work on clarity in speaking and writing, improved vocabulary, comprehension, basic math and preparation for the naturalization test.
“It’s very quiet in the halls now. Before (the pandemic), we had kids coming in to the center. We were all abuzz,” said Sister Luann Jacobs, 68.
She’s now spending part of her day assisting other sister-tutors in distance-learning skills.
Teaching computer skills also has become a big part of 26-year-old Cimarron Burt’s duties. She began as the center’s academic manager in April after previously serving as an English as a second language instructor on campus.
“Myself and Sister Luann have been training the sisters on how to use laptops and Chromebooks,” Burt said.
“Most of them were at a minimal level of digital literacy. They recognized their fear of learning new technology. They all have a love of teaching, so they stuck through it ... Now they are beginning to reap the rewards.”
Center Development Director Dave Coughlan said he sees himself as a cheerleader for the sister-tutors in their efforts to learn new skills.
“They’ve been teaching without computers for 50 years. They were in shock at first, but they are continuing on in their mission of providing education. It’s just being done in another way.”
A handful of students who live on Good Counsel’s closed campus can meet in person with tutors.
“This year has been very difficult for me as a student who learns English as a second language,” Vietnamese Sister Thuy Hoang wrote for a class assignment that asked her to describe how COVID-19 has affected her.
“One thing I appreciate — that I still have classes with my teachers. In class, we are 6 feet apart and we wear a mask, so it’s much harder to study. It is difficult to hear a new word and repeat it. However, I am very amazed by the energy and creative ways of all the teachers, who always encourage, accompany, and help me learn in the best way.”
Coughlan has been working on funding for the center’s transition to virtual tutoring. Money has come from Mankato Clinic and Consolidated Communications foundations, individual donors and an area COVID-relief source.
“It meant a great deal to me when we received the Community Response Fund/CARES grant. That shows they see us as a community resource.”
Sister Marilyn McCue, 84, is working with one student, a fifth-grader who has been her student for three years. A former transportation director for her province, she’s used computers to track vehicle repairs and trips.
McCue misses being able to stand near a student to observe his or her progress on a math problem and, at the second it’s solved, to see the expression on the student’s face.
Sometimes information mysteriously disappears from a computer screen. Sometimes McCue gets hung up with a puzzling technical challenge.
“This has not been my favorite method of teaching. Still, when a young child gets to tell me how to do something (technical), that helps with his confidence.”
Some of the tutors were savvy in computer innovations at the onset of the center’s switch to virtual classrooms. They can see benefits in not having to meet with their students on Good Counsel Hill.
Richard Arians, a tutor and center board member, often travels for his duties as president of the U.S. Council of Serra International. He’s long been comfortable using computer keyboards and feels the same about using his newly acquired virtual skills to teach geometry to students.
“It’s been smooth sailing. If there’s a problem, we can just take a picture (using a smartphone).”
Arians was on his way to Phoenix, where he will be staying for about a week. “I will be able to tutor right from there,” he said.
Mai Xee Vang, 26, is employed full time by Minnesota State University. She’s only available to tutor evening hours, after work.
“It’s been a good match for me,” Vang said.
The center’s new teaching system allows more flexibility for her, as well as people who need help with their studies but aren’t able to take day classes.
Zeller agreed that her center’s expanded options can provide services to individuals with unusual schedules. She said when the doors to the center reopen, it will be great day.
She expects many elements of the new teaching system will continue to be utilized after the pandemic ends, especially with students who live far away or do not have transportation.
Board Chair Brandt said the center also has a non-pandemic challenge to overcome.
“We continue to need more tutors. It’s a one-to-one service and we have more students than teachers.”
