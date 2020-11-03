MANKATO — A young man is accused of raping a woman while she was unconscious following a night of drinking in Mankato.
Brandon Michael Kelly, 18, of Chicago Heights, Illinois, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told authorities she passed out after she, Kelly and another person came to Mankato for a visit and were drinking. She said she awoke to Kelly raping her. She remembers telling him “no” and biting his shoulder to try to get him off of her before she passed out again.
Kelly told an investigator they had consensual sex, according to a court complaint.
