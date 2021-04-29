MANKATO — A 16-year-old male is being charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old in Mankato.
The toddler was found April 16 at 301 Eastport Drive in the Eastport Apartments. The boy was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato and he was pronounced dead.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death a homicide, the Mankato Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.
The 16-year-old was arrested Thursday near his Mankato home. He is being charged with second-degree murder.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal are continuing to investigate and are not releasing any further information.
