MANKATO — A Mankato teenager is facing drug charges after he was stopped by police while reportedly fleeing an assault and attempted robbery during a drug deal.
Landon Michael Cich, 17, was charged with felony drug sales this week in Blue Earth County Juvenile Court. Felony charges against juveniles ages 16 and 17 are public information.
According to the charging petition:
A Mankato police officer stopped a vehicle for driving without headlights at Glenwood Avenue and S. Redwood Street the night of Jan. 31.
Cich, who was driving the vehicle, was covered in marijuana and had a bloody lip.
Cich told police he had purchased a quarter pound of marijuana to sell from an acquaintance of a friend. Later he received a Snapchat message from “Chang Bang” asking to buy marijuana.
They met near the Mankato fire station at Balcerzak Drive and Pohl Road. The male he knew as Chang Bang pulled out fake $100 bills, and when Cich noted they were fake, the buyer said he was “testing” him.
Cich said another male approached and got in the back seat as the buyer punched him in the face. Chang Bang grabbed the bag of marijuana, but it ripped open and spilled over Cich.
The assailant then threatened he had a gun and punched Cich in the face again. The other person pulled the assailant away and Cich sped off.
More than 100 grams of marijuana were collected from Cich's vehicle, along with vape pens. Cich acknowledged the e-cigarettes contained THC and said they belonged to his passenger.
The reported robbery remains under investigation, police say.
