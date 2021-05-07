NORTH MANKATO — A teenager paused to use her cellphone while burglarizing a North Mankato bar, charges say.
Nayeli Garcia, 18, of North Mankato, was charged with felony burglary, felony property damage and misdemeanor theft Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
A tipster contacted police after suspecting Garcia had committed a break-in based on a video she posted on social media early Monday morning, according to a court complaint.
Officers checked bars and liquor stores and found the Circle Inn Bar had been burglarized. Evidence left by the intruder included drops of blood, a shoe print on a counter and a vodka bottle with fingerprints.
Surveillance video allegedly shows a female matching Garcia's description break a window and step onto a counter as she climbed in. The video then shows the intruder gathering items and pause at one point to plug in and use her cellphone.
Stolen items reportedly included several bottles of alcohol, frozen pizzas and other food and a backpack, with a total value of less than $300. The cost to repair the bar's damaged windows was nearly $1,700.
An investigator matched photos of Garcia from her social media accounts to the female in the video. Her social media also showed she had a large bandage on her leg and wore clothing matching the intruder's attire, the charges say.
When questioned by police, Garcia reportedly showed the investigator the missing backpack and said she had already consumed the missing alcohol and pizza.
