ST. PETER — A St. Peter teenager allegedly fought with police officers, including biting one officer.
Ashley Marie Van Winkle, 18, allegedly was combative after she crashed her car into a snowbank Tuesday.
She was arrested after she tried to punch and kick one responding officer, the charges say. She then kicked the doors and windows of a squad car. While officers were placing her in restraints, she allegedly bit an officer's arm, causing a bruise.
Van Winkle was charged with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of assaulting a police officer Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court. She also is charged with gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of obstructing the legal process.
