MANKATO — A 17-year-old boy is accused of raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl in Mankato.
Delvin Estuardo Peneleu was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Friday in Blue Earth County Juvenile Court. The prosecutor is seeking to try Peneleu as an adult.
Peneleu now lives in California but lived in Mankato when he allegedly raped a girl this winter and threatened to hurt her if she told anyone. The girl learned she was pregnant in March, according to a court complaint.
Peneleu reportedly told an investigator he had a consensual sexual relationship with the girl.
