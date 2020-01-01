MANKATO — A teen is facing gross misdemeanor charges for running over and dragging a girl with his vehicle last month outside the River Hills Mall.
Gavin Michael Sellner, 18, of Eagle Lake, was charged Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court with gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation and not stopping after an injury crash.
Sellner allegedly sped off during a Dec. 22 dispute, and the girl held on to his pickup and was dragged. When the girl fell to the ground, Sellner drove over her leg and fled the scene, according to a court complaint.
The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including road rash.
Four witnesses told police they saw the incident.
