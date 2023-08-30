NORTH MANKATO — A 14-year-old faces charges related to several incidents involving stolen or tampered with vehicles this summer in North Mankato, according to a release from police.
The North Mankato Police Department states the juvenile faces eight counts, including one each for possession of burglary tools, motor vehicle theft, driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with four counts of motor vehicle tampering.
The department urged residents to secure property and report suspicious activity to 911.
"Almost 100% of instances of theft, or people rifling through vehicles, are the result of vehicles being left unlocked and/or valuables being left plain sight," stated Police Chief Ross Gullickson. "We cannot stress enough the importance of locking your property."
