NORTH MANKATO — A 17-year-old boy was found dead in his home this morning, according to North Mankato police.
Andy Wendinger, a Mankato West junior, died in his sleep, according to a letter sent to parents by the Mankato Area Public School District.
A report of an unresponsive male was called in just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 2200 block of Willow Lane, police said in a news release.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance and officers responded and found the teen in bed where he was pronounced dead. No signs of trauma existed, police said. Family members were home.
No foul play is suspected, police said. An autopsy will be done by the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office.
Counselors are available in the West High School office to meet with students, the district letter said.
