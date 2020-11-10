SMITHS MILL — A 16-year-old male from Mankato was injured when the pickup he was driving and an SUV collided Monday evening at an intersection a few miles northwest of Smiths Mill.
The youth was driving a northbound 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on Blue Earth County Road 48 at 8:55 p.m. when the pickup collided with the 2011 GMC Yukon Scott Michael Wojcik, 45, of Mankato, was driving west on Highway 14, the State Patrol said.
The patrol has not released the name of the youth. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Wojcik and his five passengers — two adults and three youths — were not injured.
