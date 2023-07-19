NICOLLET — A teen was injured when the SUV he was driving and a semi crashed at an intersection north of Nicollet Wednesday afternoon.

The State Patrol had not released the name of the 16-year-old male who was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

He was driving a GMC Acadia west on Fort Road and was at the intersection with Highway 111 in Grandby Township at 3:32 p.m. when the SUV and a northbound 2001 Freightliner collided in the intersection.

The driver of the semi, Michael Henry Hagen, 32, of Vinton, Iowa, was not injured.

