LE SUEUR — A 17-year-old male from Lonsdale died late Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle rollover on an ice-packed road between Le Sueur and Heidelberg, the Le Sueur County Sheriff Department said.
The teen's name has not yet been released.
Sheriff Brett Mason said the road was packed with snow and ice at 4:46 p.m. when the eastbound vehicle rolled on Le Sueur County Road 28 in Lanesburgh Township.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and it slid across the westbound lane of the road, entered the north ditch, rolled and struck a tree.
