MANKATO — A Mankato teenager who is accused of beating a toddler to death will be tried as an adult.
A Blue Earth County judge this week approved a request to prosecute Lee Wayne Young Jr., 17, as an adult. He would be sentenced as an adult if he is convicted.
Young is suspected of fatally beating and sexually assaulting a 2-year-old boy he knows in a Mankato residence in April. He was charged with second-degree murder as a juvenile. He was 16 years old at that time but since has turned 17.
Moving such a murder case to adult court is the presumption, Assistant Blue Earth County Attorney Todd Coryell has argued.
The defense did not provide an adequate reason not to move the case, Judge Gregory Anderson ruled.
“The juvenile has not rebutted the presumption of certification by clear and convincing evidence to demonstrate that retaining the proceedings in juvenile court serves public safety,” Anderson wrote.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.