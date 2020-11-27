MANKATO — A North Mankato teen accused of rape is now being charged as an adult.
Joshua Moreno Romnes Barton, 17, was initially charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Juvenile Court in August. The charges were moved this week to adult court. A 16- or 17-year-old can be tried as an adult if the presumptive sentence would include prison time, according to state law.
Barton is accused of raping a girl, who was 14 or 15 years old, in a Mankato residence in August. To get to the girl in a bathroom, Barton reportedly pushed aside another girl who was guarding the door because it did not lock. He then overpowered the girl in the bathroom and raped her while she said “no,” the charges said.
The girl had multiple bite barks and bruises. Barton reportedly told authorities he had consensual sex with the girl.
