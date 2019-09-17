MADELIA — The cause of death of a 17-year-old boy in Madelia this weekend is under investigation.
Police officers and ambulance crews were called to a boy found unresponsive in a residence a little after 11 a.m. Sunday, police Chief Rob Prescher said. The boy was taken to Madelia Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The boy's body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The cause of death is pending autopsy results and the case remains under investigation, Prescher said.
The police chief said Tuesday he cannot yet release the boy's name because family who live outside of the country have not been notified.
