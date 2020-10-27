MANKATO — One of three teens accused in an armed home invasion last winter was sentenced to eight years in prison.
A jury found Luot Tut Makuac, 19, of Mankato, guilty of felony counts of robbery, burglary, assault and theft in August and he was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Mukuac and two other teens allegedly forced their way into a residence at the College Town student complex early on Feb. 29. They reportedly asked for a roommate who was not home, then held a man there at gunpoint while they ransacked the residence and stole money and electronics.
Makuac was sentenced to eight years in prison with credit for 241 days already spent in jail. He also was ordered to pay over $5,000 in restitution.
Charges against other the other two suspects are still pending resolution.
