NEW ULM — A Mankato teen who was found guilty of sexual assault was sentenced to four years in prison.
A Brown County District Court jury found Malachi Henessey Rodriguez, 19, guilty of felony criminal sexual conduct following a trial in May. Rodriguez was accused of sexually assaulting a girl he knows in a New Ulm hotel room last August.
Rodriguez was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison and 10 years probation. He'll be eligible for release after 32 months.
